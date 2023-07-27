MOF gives local suppliers equal opportunity in govt procurement process

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Finance Ministry (MOF) is conducting the Daftar dan Lulus Sijil (Registration and Certification) programme as part of its commitment to ensure that every company enjoys equal opportunity when competing in the Federal Government procurement market.

Deputy Finance Minister II Steven Sim (pix) said a total of 14 such programmes have been successfully implemented throughout Malaysia including Sabah and Sarawak year-to-date.

“The programme’s main purpose is to facilitate MOF suppliers throughout Malaysia. Registration can be done online and we receive about 450 applications daily.

“However, there are suppliers who experience problems with online registration. Therefore, this outreach programme aims to smoothen the registration process,” he said after attending the Meet the eProcurement (eP) Suppliers Day -- Northern Zone programme here today.

Approval is usually given in seven days, but suppliers attending the programme could receive immediate approval if their documents were in order, he said.

MOF has registered 150,000 suppliers who are eligible to participate in the ministry’s tender under its eP system. -Bernama