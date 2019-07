KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will require the Ministry of Finance to hold presentations of action taken on the conclusions and recommendations made in the PAC report.

According to its chairman Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad, previously the MOF would submit a written report of the PAC conclusions and recommendations, but because there were no presentations, members of the PAC did not know the details of the feedback.

“Through these presentations, the members of the PAC can ask questions about the conclusions and recommendations in the report,“ she said in a statement which was distributed to the media at the Parliament building today.

Noraini said the PAC has fixed July 16 for the MOF to present the feedback, and a letter has been sent to inform the Treasury Secretary-General of it.

She said the MOF has been asked to present its feedback of the conclusions and recommendations in the PAC report in connection to the management of the existing facilities development projects at the Bukit Jalil National Sports Complex (Project 1) under the Public Private Partnership concept and the PAC report on the management of public marinas.

“After that, the other members of the PAC and I will discuss if the feedback should be presented to the Dewan Rakyat or not, if it will be a public document which can be accessed by the public,“ she said.

Noraini said the decision to table the report is with the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama