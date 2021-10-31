MOF launches Manfaat #Bajet2022 portal to provide info on Budget 2022 benefits

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched the Manfaat #Bajet2022 Portal to make it easier for the people to learn about the benefits provided in Budget 2022.

This was announced by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix) in the latest post on his Facebook page.

“Just like #Belanjawan2021, the MoF is also providing the Manfaat #Bajet2022 Portal which has been launched to ensure #KeluargaMalaysia (the Malaysian Family) would continue to get the correct information on Budget 2022,” he said.

To access the Manfaat #Bajet2022 Portal, go to https://budget.mof.gov.my/manfaat/.- Bernama