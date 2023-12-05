MOF, MOT, agencies to discuss Penang LRT funding models

KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Ministry (MoF), the Transport Ministry (MoT) and relevant agencies are expected to hold a series of meetings next week to discuss funding models for the Penang Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, said Transport Minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the third Maritime Law and Business Conference 2023 today, he said that the MoF has called upon representatives from the Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), MoT and relevant agencies to discuss the matter.

Last week, the federal government announced additional funds to expedite the completion of the Penang LRT project to ease traffic congestion in the state.

The project is one of the main components of the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

The Penang government’s plan for the construction of the LRT line is to connect Bayan Lepas and Komtar.

Meanwhile, commenting on talks of the proposal to appoint Tanjung Piai member of Parliament, Wee Jeck Seng as the new chairman of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB), Loke emphasised that the power to appoint the KTMB chairman lies under the jurisdiction of the MoF.

“I have not received any information (regarding the appointment). KTMB is under the MoF, so any proposals will be brought to that ministry, and so far I have yet to receive any information on any proposals,” he said.

The two-day Maritime Law and Business Conference 2023, themed “Refuelling the Future - Sustainability and Growth in the Post-Covid Era”, is organised by the International Malaysian Society of Maritime Law (IMSML). -Bernama