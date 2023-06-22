MOF not proposing to grant income tax relief for B40, M40 OKU for vehicle purchase

KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Ministry has no plans to give income tax relief to the disabled (OKU) in the B40 and M40 categories who purchased motor vehicles for the time being.

“The proposal need to be studied thoroughly,” said Deputy Finance II Steven Sim Chee Keong during the question and answer session at Dewan Negara today.

He said the government has provided full exemption on vehicle excise duty for all individuals with disabilities and physical disabilities who are able to drive on condition that the applicant is registered with the Department of Social Welfare, has a valid driving licence and the vehicle cannot be sold or transferred for five years. Each OKU is allowed to purchase one vehicle with the excise exemption every five years.

He was replying to Senator Isaiah Jacob’s question about the government’s proposal to provide income tax rebate for the purchase of motor vehicles under RM45,000 for the target group in the B40 and M40 categories.

According to Steven Sim, the existing tax relief is seen as sufficient to ease the burden of the disabled for the B40 and M40 categories.

“However, the government will always review and improve the existing taxation policy from time to time in line with the economic environment,“ he said. - Bernama