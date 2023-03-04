MOF: Phase two of Rahmah Cash Aid starts April 5

KUALA LUMPUR: The payment of phase two of the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) will be credited in stages into the accounts of the registered recipients from April 5, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In a statement today, MOF said that the payment of STR phase two involving a total sum of RM1.26 billion will be channelled to 8.7 million B40 recipients.

It said that STR recipients in rural areas including Sabah and Sarawak, with or without bank accounts will also receive this payment on the same date.

“Recipients can check their status on the same date and those who do not have a bank account can cash out the payment at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches beginning April 5.

“With this payment, a total of RM2.93 billion in STR allocation will be paid to the B40 group in 2023,” said the MOF statement.

Meanwhile, MOF said the payment of phases three and four of STR will be implemented according to the schedule set in July and November, taking into account any new applications or updates of STR recipients received.

As of March 31, a total of 714,918 new applications and 2,618,104 updated applications had been received and would go through the verification process before being approved according to STR eligibility.

Further information regarding the payment is available at Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on STR’s official portal via the link https://bantuantunnai.hasil.gov.my.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously said that he wanted the disbursement of the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) phase two to be done by mid-Ramadan or early April before Aidilfitri. - Bernama