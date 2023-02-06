MOF: Tax voluntary disclosure programme to begin from June 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The government plans to reimplement the Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP) as one of the initiatives to expand the number of taxpayers, increase the tax compliance level and increase the country’s revenue, said the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

In a statement today, the ministry said the VDP would allow the people to voluntarily pay tax arrears without penalties or at a rate of zero per cent.

“This (initiative) will be implemented by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) and the Inland Revenue Board Malaysia (IRBM) starting June 6, 2023, until May 31, 2024,” it said.

Further details and information concerning the VDP would be available in the official websites of JKDM and IRBM, it added.- Bernama