MOF to work with KKD to tackle ‘eBeliaRahmah’ credit scam

JOHOR BAHRU: The Finance Ministry (MoF) will work with the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) to tackle scam cases involving the exchange of ‘eBeliaRahmah’ credits for cash.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said MoF will hold a meeting with KKD tomorrow to discuss the matter, which is believed to have been offered by irresponsible parties on social media.

“Discussions will be held to ensure this matter (scams) can be publicised on platforms such as the ministry’s social media pages, television and radio.

“We do not want some two million youths who are recipients of the initiative to be cheated by scammers in their attempt to exchange the credits for the RM200 in cash,” he told a media conference after a visit to the Johor Valuation and Property Service Department here today.

He said the redemption of the RM200 credit for youths aged 18 to 20 years or full-time students studying at higher education institutes (IPT) in cash is not allowed.

This is because the provision of credit to that group, via one of the three e-wallet service providers, namely Boost, Setel and Touch ‘n Go eWallet, is part of the government’s efforts to encourage cashless spending among youths, Ahmad said.

“The government hopes that youths can fully spend the credit, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (PMKS) which will be able to support the local PMKS economy,” he said.

Bernama had reported that there were many advertisements on social media offering services to convert eBeliaRahmah credit into cash, after it was credited to recipients’ e-wallet accounts from Monday (June 26).

On why students of Teachers Education Institute (IPG) are being excluded from the eBeliaRahmah credit programme, Ahmad Maslan said this was because they were already receiving a RM450 monthly allowance.

“I hope politicians who are raising this issue check these facts first,” he said.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman recently went on TikTok to question why IPG students were not among the recipients of the eBeliaRahmah programme. - Bernama