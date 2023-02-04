MOF: Vape industry given until April 30 to register manufacturing activities

KUALA LUMPUR: Vape industry players, especially local manufacturers who produce liquid or gel products containing nicotine, have been given until April 30, 2023, to register their manufacturing activities with the Customs Department (JKDM).

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said early registration within the specified period (April 1-April 30) would prevent manufacturers from being charged a compound for the offence of late registration.

“Early registration will ensure comprehensive industry compliance and smooth tax collection by May 2023,” it said.

The MoF said licensing registration under the Excise Act 1976 can be done online through the MyExcise System at https://myexcise.customs.gov.my/myexcise/.

With effect from April 1, 2023, through the gazettement of the Federal Government Gazette Excise Duties (Amendment) Order 2023, the government will impose an excise tax at the rate of RM0.40 per millilitre on electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) liquid or gel containing nicotine.

With the implementation of this excise duty, the MoF said the government will continue to ensure that all regulations and control of excise duty goods by JKDM can be improved to prevent leakage of national revenue.

“As promised in the Budget 2023 announcement, half of the revenue from this excise duty will be re-allocated to the Ministry of Health as an effort to improve the quality of health services,” said the ministry. - Bernama