MOF views seriously BPN applications using fake documents

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance of Malaysia (MOF) stressed Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) is only for the benefit of qualified Malaysians and is seriously viewing allegation that fake documents were used to apply for the aid.

The MOF issued the statement following viral social media posts regarding allegations that there were foreign nationals who received the aid.

In a statement today, the ministry said so far it had received more than three million new applications and appeals for BPN since it opened the application for both categories from April 1 to 30, 2020.

“At present, the application has not been decided, whether it is approved or not. The results will be notified by May 2020.

“New applications and appeals are subject to the verification process to ensure those who received BPN are truly qualified,“ he said.

According to the MOF, the application will be processed and cross-checked with databases of other government agencies including the National Registration Department (NRD) for verification of the applicants’ citizenship as well as with revenue agencies.

Accordingly, applications using fake or blacklisted documents would be rejected.

“It is important to note that if the applicant is found to provide fake or false information, action can be taken under Section 193 of the Penal Code (Act 574) and may be subject to a fine or imprisonment of up to three (3) years.

“The government has the right to withdraw the approved assistance. The Ministry of Finance remains committed to ensuring that all government assistance is effective and helps the target group,” it added. - Bernama