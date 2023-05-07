MOF: Viral Telegram message on additional RM600 STR payment is fake

KUALA LUMPUR: A message circulating on the Telegram app claiming that there will be an additional RM600 Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) payment is fake, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In its Facebook post, MOF stated that the STR Phase 3 payment had started on June 26 and that the appeal period was from July 3 to 31, to ensure the programme benefitted those who were eligible.

Applicants can present the relevant documents for review by the Inland Revenue Board.

“The MOF wishes to emphasise that the information on the additional RM600 STR payment is fake,” the post read.

MOF advised members of the public to always refer to official channels to obtain accurate news and information. -Bernama