MOH: 1,956 dengue cases recorded last week

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of dengue fever cases reported during the 18th epidemiological week (ME), from April 30 to May 6, increased by 10.2 per cent to 1,956 cases, from 1,775 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said that two deaths due to dengue fever complications were also reported during the week.

He said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported so far is 38,933 cases compared to 13,650 cases for the corresponding period last year, an increase of 185.2 per cent.

“A total of 24 deaths were also reported compared to seven during the same period in 2022,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, 87 hotspot localities were reported this week compared to 103 in the previous week with 49 localities being in Selangor, Penang (19), Sabah (seven), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (five), and three each in Kedah and Perak and one locality in Johor.

Meanwhile, for chikungunya surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi three cases were reported in ME18, namely one case each in Kedah, Melaka and Johor.

“This brings the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to 127.

“A total of 1,029 blood samples and 41 urine sample were tested for zika surveillance, and the results were all negative,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the intermittent rain and dry period has the potential to contribute to an increase in the population of Aedes mosquitoes as their life cycle will be shorter. -Bernama