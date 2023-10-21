MOH absorbs 14,619 ILKKM graduates from 2018 to June this year

IPOH: A total of 14,619 graduates of the Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKKM) have been absorbed into the service since 2018 until June this year.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said ILKKM is also the largest contributor to the production of trained health workers in the country.

“There are 19 training institutions under MOH (Ministry of Health) throughout Malaysia which offer 64 Paramedic and Auxiliary health programmes which is 13 Pre-Service Programmes, one Diploma Programme in Nursing (Transitional) and 50 programmes at the Advanced Diploma level and Basic Post Certificate.

“Of this number, 38 training programmes in specialised areas are offered at ILKKM and they are not offered at any other study centres in Malaysia,“ she said.

She said this at a press conference after completing the first session of the convocation ceremony of the Training Institute of the Ministry of Health Malaysia (ILKKM) Peninsular Zone at Sultan Azlan Shah ILKKM , here today.

She said that this year alone, the Ministry of Health through the Public Service Commission has received 1.4 million applications to participate in the training programme under ILKKM.

This, she said, shows that ILKKM is comparable to other institutions or agencies that provide training programmes for Health Science members.

She said currently the Ministry of Health is trying to improve the promotion of training for Advanced Programmes and critical areas of expertise.

“Among the 10 specialised areas that are in great demand are Midwifery, Public Health, Neonatal Care, Pediatric Care, Intensive Care, Cardiovascular Care, Orthopedic Care, Mental Care, Perioperative Care and Gerontology and Primary Health,“ she said.

Commenting on contract doctors, she said 2,083 contract medical officers who will be absorbed into the permanent service at the end of December.

Meanwhile, the convocation this time, saw 8,643 graduates from various study programmes at ILKKM across the country.

The theme of this year’s convocation ceremony is “Graduan ILKKM Cemerlang, Pendukung Kesihatan Madani” (Excellent ILKKM Graduates, Supporters of Civil Health). - Bernama