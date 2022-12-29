‘MoH advises frontliners, high risk groups to get booster dose’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MoH) recommends that frontliners and the public, especial high-risk groups get a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine following the latest developments on the pandemic in China currently.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his latest post on his official Facebook today said that although Covid-19 cases in the country are currently under control and decreasing, precautions must be taken.

On Tuesday, Dr Noor Hisham in a statement said that the ministry is increasing preparedness to face the possibility of increased cases and deaths due to Covid-19 following a drastic increase in cases in China.

Among the steps that will be taken is to increase the percentage of individuals eligible to receive booster doses to reduce the spread of infection and deaths. - Bernama