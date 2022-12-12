MOH aims to solve period poverty in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) will provide free sanitary pads in a bid to address the issue of period poverty in this country.

Its minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said for a start, the initiative would be implemented at her office at the MOH building.

“We will start at the minister’s office first, and after that (we will expand it) throughout the ministry. And then maybe we can cooperate with other agencies and ministries,” she told reporters after the MOH monthly assembly here today.

Asked whether she will submit a proposal to continue the provision of free sanitary pads as implemented through Budget 2022, she said the matter would be looked into for inclusion in Budget 2023.

Previously, the government has provided monthly assistance of feminine hygiene kits to 130,000 teenagers from the B40 group under the Budget 2022 to reflect its concern over the issue of period poverty in Malaysia which is at an alarming level.

The Selangor government, through the state Budget 2023, has allocated RM200,000 to empower women, including through an awareness campaign and the provision of free sanitary pads, making it the first state to introduce such an initiative.

Meanwhile, the MOH has introduced body cameras for its enforcement officers to ensure transparency and keep them safe while carrying out their duties.

“The use of body cameras will also be able to preserve the integrity and improve the image of the ministry, ” Dr Zaliha said in her speech at the ceremony.

Elaborating, she said the move was to overcome the issue of threats and constraints reportedly faced by health enforcers, which include death and verbal threats as well as assault and bribery attempts.

As such, Dr Zaliha hoped that the use of body cameras would assist in terms of providing proof or counter-evidence for personnel at risk of being slandered with various accusations when carrying out enforcement operations. - Bernama