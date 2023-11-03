MOH allocates RM9.3m for renovating, upgrading 38 dilapidated clinics in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Health Ministry (MOH) has allocated RM9.3 million to renovate and upgrade 38 dilapidated health clinics in Kelantan this year.

Its deputy minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni (pix) said the allocation was approved by the government under the Budget 2023 to reduce overcrowding in hospitals.

“The renovation project of these run-down clinics can improve services at the ‘primary healthcare’ level, thus reducing congestion in hospitals because early and light treatment can be done at health clinics first.

“This allocation shows the government’s concern in improving the quality of health services and the welfare of the people in this state,“ he told reporters after the Tanah Merah Hospital Extension Construction Project handover ceremony, here today.

The construction of Tanah Merah Hospital’s additional building costing RM153.2 million will begin on May 1 in phases, and benefit over 400,000 residents in the surrounding area.

Lukanisman also said he was informed by the Public Works Department (JKR) that there are four more health facility projects in Kelantan to be completed in April this year.

“Two of the projects are in Kuala Krai, namely the Karangan Health Clinic, the Peria Health Clinic and Quarters, and another one each in Machang and Tanah Merah, the Mata Ayer Eye Health Clinic and Quarters and the Sokor Health Clinic and Quarters.

“In addition, Bachok Hospital is expected to be completed by next October and will be fully operational in early 2024,“ he said. - Bernama