PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has re-evaluated existing strategies and identified responsive measures to enhance the preparedness of hospitals in the Klang Valley and the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) to receive and treat Covid-19 patients especially those in category 4 and 5.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said in a statement today that among the immediate measures taken was to add ICU beds in MOH hospitals and university teaching hospitals to enable category 4 and 5 patients to be transferred from MAEPS PKRC to the hospitals.

For example, he said 20 ICU beds had been added at the Ampang Hospital while eight ICU and 45 ward beds added at the Universiti Putra Malaysia Teaching Hospital from July 7.

Dr Adham said MAEPS PKRC received an average of 800 Covid-19 patients a day, with an average of 200 patients in category 4.

Of the total 5,198 beds at MAEPS PKRC, 154 are reserved for Covid-19 category 4 patients and it has already exceeded the maximum capacity set, while the remaining beds provided for category 1, 2 and 3 patients are also almost fully utilised, he said.

Dr Adham said 1,550 oxygen cylinders would be added at the centre while 300 oxygen concentrators would be procured from more than one supplier.

The Institut Latihan KKM (ILKKM) in Sungai Buloh, which has 2,400 beds, will resume operations with category 1 and 2 patients so that MAEPS PKRC can focus on the treatment and rehabilitation of category 3 and 4 patients, he said.

He added that more than 110 healthcare workers would be redeployed to the MAEPS PKRC beginning today for a period of one to six months to support the centre’s operation.

It involved 75 medical officers, paramedics and drivers from Kedah, Perak and Terengganu as well as a total of 43 medical officers from hospitals in the Klang Valley.

“More staff from other areas where the situation is under control, will be stationed in the Klang Valley,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said the Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang has 60 more beds and additional equipment worth about RM1.1 million to increase its capacity to receive Covid-19 patients.

A field hospital with a capacity of 50 beds would also be set up at HTAR through the cooperation with the armed forces, he said. — Bernama