MOH approves proposal to rope in medical fraternity for vaccination programme

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) has approved a proposal to rope in those with a medical field background, including retirees, fresh graduates and volunteer doctors and nurses to be part of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said those selected will be able to contribute to the extra manpower needed at vaccination centres, including take the role of vaccinators and to manage cases at the observation section.

In a joint media conference with National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin here today, Dr Adham said the move will help Malaysia reach the 200,000-dose per day capacity by July.

“One (proposal) that has been approved is for all houseman in our hospitals, in their sixth posting, to be moved to the vaccine centres as vaccinators and also to manage cases in observation centres.

“Secondly, for medical school graduates such as doctors, dentists, medical assistants or nurses, we will train them and issue practice licence to manage the vaccine centres, and thirdly those who have retired and opted out early from the service will also be invited for this programme,” he said.

He said the MOH will also invite doctors who freelance in private hospitals to join the programme, and they will be given credits for their annual practicing certificates.

Dr Adham advised the public to keep complying with standard operating procedures set by the authorities. — Bernama