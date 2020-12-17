MOH, BookDoc ink MoU for mQuit services to encourage Malaysians to quit smoking

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BookDoc on Wednesday for the continuation of mQuit services, which is a part of MOH JomQuit programme to encourage Malaysian smokers to quit smoking.

BookDoc, in a statement today, said the MoU would facilitate MOH in encouraging smokers to quit smoking as well as helping smokers to connect with various facilities and healthcare professionals through its online platform.

Present to witness the signing of the MoU were Deputy Minister of Health I Datuk Dr. Noor Azmi, MOH secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min, deputy director-general of Public Health Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong, director of Disease Control Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli.

BookDoc is an integrated online platform that connects patients to healthcare professionals and incentivises active and healthy living through its network of retail partners and service providers.

Its founder and chief executive officer, Datuk Chevy Beh, in the same statement, said the company is honoured to work with the MOH to encourage smokers to quit smoking and hoped it will be of aid as well as a facilitator to help combat the issue. -Bernama