MOH committed to making vaccination compulsory: Dzulkefly

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health will not give up in making immunisation vaccination compulsory although admitting it would be difficult to implement the programme mandatorily.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry had the overall responsibility of ensuring that the target groups in the programme would be further enlightened on the importance of vaccination.

“Whatever it is, we will start (implementing the policy of compulsory vaccination), but what is most important is the realisation and awareness of parents that safety and health of their children are paramount and know the risk if their children are not vaccinated.

“The anti-vaccine group has only been exposed to the negativities and not information based on facts. Thus, all parties, not just those at the ministry but also at Jakim (Malaysia Islamic Development Department), and many of the muftis have given positive views on vaccination.”

He said this at a press conference after opening the 26th Meeting of the Codex Committee on Fats and Oils (CCFO) , here, today.

Yesterday, Dzulkefly reportedly said the proposed policy of making immunisation vaccination compulsory would be discussed at the ministry’s post-cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the five-day CCFO meeting from today, gathers more than 100 delegates to discuss various international standards on fats and oils from animal and vegetable sources.

Dzulkefly said the Food Safety and Quality Division under the ministry would be upgraded to Food Safety Authority Malaysia (FSA) after the tabling of the bill in Parliament this March.

“The FSA is to boost food safety control in protecting people’s health. It can also help improve the country’s economy by easing trade in food through global branding of local food products that are safe and of high quality,” he added. — Bernama