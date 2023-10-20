MOH: Compounds worth RM1.2 million issued last month

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOHKKM) issued 4,753 compounds worth RM1.2 million for smoking offences last month, said its director-general, Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

In a statement today, he said, a total of 9,848 notices for various offences were issued during visits conducted at 23,093 premises for enforcement of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

Regarding the enforcement of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insect Act 1975 for the prevention and control of dengue fever, he said 2,566 compounds worth RM1.28 million were issued with an average of RM500 per compound.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said a total of 6,003 food premises were inspected last month with 176 premises ordered to close under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

“The temporary closure of the food premises by the Ministry of Health is a measure to ensure the cleanliness of the premises as well as the food served,“ he said in the statement on the achievement of enforcement and legislation under the Public Health Law for September 2023.-Bernama