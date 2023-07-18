MOH conducting internal probe into Dea Maisarah’s death

BALIK PULAU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is conducting an internal investigation into a recent incident involving Dea Maisarah Bada, 10, who allegedly died while receiving treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Selangor, said minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

“As I mentioned before, the case has been brought to the police for investigation and we (MOH) have also given our full support to the police. We have also been advised not to comment until the investigation is over.

“We are conducting an internal investigation to find out in detail regarding the case by calling the relevant parties, this is a normal procedure,“ she told reporters after opening the Balik Pulau Hospital Emergency and Outpatient Department here today.

The media reported that Dea Maisarah’s father, Bada Hussein, 48, refuted claims that his daughter was brought in dead (BID) as stated by the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said the MOH would also conduct an internal investigation into the alleged cases of negligence in government hospitals in Pahang and Malacca. - Bernama