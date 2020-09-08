MOH conducts Covid-19 screening on close contacts of Sungai cluster in Langkawi

LANGKAWI: Langkawi district health office personnel today identified and conducted Covid-19 screening tests on close contacts of a positive case from the Sungai Cluster who was on the island last week.

Langkawi district health officer Dr Mohd Lutpiyudin Azidin said the investigation found that the individual was in Langkawi on Saturday, Sept 5 and left the following day (Sunday, Sept 6).

“Starting at 10 am today, the Langkawi district health office staff went to 14 locations that had been visited by the Covid-19 positive individual such as restaurants, accommodation and tourist attractions.

“We have asked close contacts at risk from the 14 locations to come and take the Covid-19 screening test which is conducted starting at 2 pm at the Kuah Health Clinic,“ he said when contacted, today.

Commenting further, Dr Mohd Lutpiyudin advised the public to continue complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I ask the public not to panic, continue to adhere to SOPs such as maintaining physical distancing. Owners of business premises, hotels and so on must ensure that visitors’ records are taken to facilitate contact tracking,“ he said.

Today, the Sungai Cluster recorded 22 new cases in Kedah and one new case in Perlis.-Bernama