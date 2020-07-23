MOH considers implementing EMCO in Sarawak

PUTRAJAYA: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) may be enforced in certain areas of Sarawak if the number of Covid-19 cases there continues to increase, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said of the 19 clusters that were still active, eight of them were in Sarawak, however, for now, the Ministry of Health (MOH) was still able to control the spread of the disease.

“We have taken action by sending the MOH team to the field, and we will strengthen and increase contact tracing to detect positive cases.

“So far, we have things under good control, but if necessary, we will implement EMCO in the areas concerned, namely in the localities or target groups that have been identified,“ he said during his press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the MOH would continue to conduct contact tracing to find individuals who were exposed to positive cases, and those who tested positive in the swab test would be hospitalised, while the rest would be quarantined.

The eight clusters still active Sarawak are Sentosa, Stutong, Kuching Engineering, Mambong, Jupiter, Kuching Medical Centre, Kuching Jetty and Melbourne PUI. — Bernama