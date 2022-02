KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) today denied it had issued a recommendation that senior citizens should not go out to vote in the Johor election as was spread on social media recently.

In the recommendation, senior citizens were advised not to do so in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection among this group.

However, MOH on its official Twitter account said it had never issued such a recommendation and hopes the public would not spread fake news. — Bernama