MOH denies issuing order to provide voting channels for Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has denied that it issued a directive on the provision of voting channels in the Johor election for those who are Covid-19 positive as viral on social media.

MOH, in a posting on its official Facebook, urged the public to ignore the audio recording.

“Please ignore this audio recording and follow the instructions of the National Security Council (MKN) and Election Commission (EC),” said MOH.

Earlier, a 1.08-minute audio recording went viraled, claiming that those who were positive Covid-19 could vote on the condition that they informed MOH of their personal details such as name, address and telephone number.

The audio recording also claimed that vehicles belonging to MOH complete with personal protection equipment (PPE) would ferry positive Covid-19 patients to and from the polling centres. — Bernama