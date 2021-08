PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is conducting a pilot project on the use of electronic digital trackers to strengthen the enforcement of the digital Home Surveillance Order (HSO).

Deputy director-general of Health (Public Health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong (pix) said the electronic digital trackers would be used to monitor the movement of those from abroad or close contacts, symptomatic individuals who are waiting for their Covid-19 test results as well as Category One (asymptomatic) and Category Two (mild symptoms) patients who are instructed to undergo mandatory home quarantine.

“Through this system, these individuals can be monitored more effectively and at the same time, their health data can be obtained and recorded digitally,“ he told a press conference yesterday.

Dr Chong said the electronic digital trackers would be fitted on 1,000 foreigners who arrived in the country and would be undergoing home quarantine.

The pilot project will be outsourced to a private company and 30,000 digital trackers will be acquired, he added.

Dr Chong said the enforcement would be carried out by the MOH with the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police.

The Greater Klang Valley Task Force chairman said the team was monitoring 80,000 Covid-19 cases under self-isolation.

“Of the number, 50 per cent are Category One patients, 30 per cent in Category Two while the remaining 20 per cent have warning signs.

“We have also mobilised additional manpower from other agencies and 1,000 volunteers for the call centre and contact tracing,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the number of patients showing up at the Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) in Selangor showed a significant decline due to the availability of digital HSO and virtual CACs.

