MOH DG: 31,661 HFMD cases, 15 times higher compared to last year

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has recorded 31,661 cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) since the beginning of the year, said health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this was an increase of 15 times the number of cases in the same period last year.

Last week, there was a steep 349% increase in HFMD cases from the previous week, jumping from 1,676 cases to 7,526 cases.

The majority of cases were in Selangor at 28%, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya at 14%, Sabah (8%), Perak (8%) and Kelantan (7.9%).