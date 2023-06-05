MOH discussing latest Covid-19 protective measures

SEGAMAT: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is discussing the latest protective measures that will be implemented for the people after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 no longer a global public health emergency.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the matter will be announced soon.

“For the time being, the MOH will continue with Covid-19 control measures or standard operating procedures (SOP) until we decide whether or not to follow WHO’s recommendations.

“Discussions at the ministry’s highest level are being held to consider the matter,” she told reporters at the Aidilfitri open house for Sekijang parliamentary constituency at the IOI Bandar Mosque Hall here today.

The Sekijang member of Parliament said that despite the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, it is still under control with the majority of patients admitted to hospitals being high-risk groups such as those with comorbidities and the elderly.

Therefore, Dr Zaliha advised the public to continue exercising self-control, including wearing a face mask if necessary, especially for those with symptoms and to maintain personal hygiene.

The WHO declared on Friday that the global coronavirus pandemic is no longer an international health emergency, according to German news agency dpa.

The announcement, however, has no concrete impact because each country decides for itself which protective measures it will impose. - Bernama