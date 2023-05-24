MOH: Dr Zaliha attends 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, to attend the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) from May 21 to 30, according to Health Ministry (MOH).

In a statement today, the ministry said WHA is a regular meeting attended by health ministers, health directors-general and health experts to discuss the status of policy implementations, programmes, directions, commitments and new strategies for the health sector as agreed upon via consensus under the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“At the meeting, Dr Zaliha delivered a statement and will comment on discussion agendas, including the Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health (2016-2020), Universal Health Coverage and investments in manufacturing technology and health products.

“Malaysia’s participation in the 76th WHA is vital as the platform provides space for consultations and discussions of strategic plans and policies related to public health with other member countries for common interests in the health sector,” the ministry said.

It said Dr Zaliha had earlier attended the 35th Commonwealth Health Ministers’ Meeting (CHMM) in Geneva on May 20, which brought together health ministers, senior officials and global health leaders from Commonwealth countries to discuss universal health policy and related issues such as strengthening primary health care, digital health, mental health, and epidemic/pandemic threat preparedness and response.

The statement said Malaysia discussed, among other issues, primary health care to achieve universal health coverage and efforts to strengthen pandemic prevention issues. -Bernama