MOH enlivens National Month celebration with health-related exhibitions, decorations

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) celebrated the 66th National Day by organising various activities focusing on diversity in unity, based on the aspirations of Malaysia Madani, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

She said several activities have been lined up by MOH in conjunction with the National Month celebration at the ministry level such as the ‘Sejarah Kemerdekaan’ exhibition; the Evolution of the Malaysian Health Services exhibition; the ‘Kemerdekaan Future Hospital’ exhibition and decoration as well as the Health White Paper exhibition.

“I call on MOH staff to give their support by participating in national programmes organised either at the ministry level or in their respective communities,” she said when officiating the MOH-level National Month and Kibar Jalur Gemilang 2023 celebration here today.

Earlier, Dr Zaliha flagged off the convoy of decorated vehicles at the ministry’s main lobby. She also distributed the Jalur Gemilang to all state health directors.

In conjunction with the National Month celebration, Dr Zaliha expressed her deep appreciation to the MOH’s staff who always persevere and do their best to provide quality health services to the people considering that the ministry is one of the busiest.

“There are some of the MOH staff who work 24/7 non-stop and some are always on call.

“I feel tired too, but when I think that some of the MOH staff are more tired than I am, I strengthen my resolve to work hard with all of you,” he said.

On July 16, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who represented Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, officiated the launching ceremony of the National Month and Kibar Jalur Gemilang 2023, themed ‘Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Unity Determination, Fulfilling Hope) at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah, Meru Raya, Ipoh.

The National Day celebration on Aug 31 will be held at Dataran Putrajaya. -Bernama