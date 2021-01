KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Health is expecting an increase in Covid-19 positive cases following nationwide active tracing among foreign workers at construction sites and factories.

Covid-19 screenings were made compulsory for foreign workers starting yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said the screenings would involve 800,000 foreign workers in the Federal Territories, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Sabah.

He said a total of 70,000 foreign workers underwent screenings from August until Dec 31 last year.

Dr Adham said MOH would immediately isolate those who tested positive and expedite contact tracing to prevent the virus from spreading.

He said this after attending Tenggara division Wanita UMNO delegates meeting here, today.

Dr Adham said the Social Security Organisation (Socso) provided the RTK Antigen test kits for the foreign workers and employers would bear the cost of services charged by clinics or hospitals.

He said in the case of foreign workers who do not have employers, the immigration enforcement team is responsible for placing them in detention centres, where the cost of the Covid-19 screenings would be borne by the government and it would be the government’s responsibility to repatriate them if they tested positive.

On the ministry’s preparations to face the increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases, Dr Adham said MOH was expected to add up to 10,000 beds at the quarantine and treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) to cater for the increase in Covid-19 patients. -Bernama