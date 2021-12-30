MOH expediting repair works on health facilities affected by floods

HULU LANGAT: Repair works on health clinics (KK) and health facilities affected by the floods is now being expedited, says Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said the ministry’s priority was to ensure that health services in the affected areas could resume as soon as possible.

“It is true that many health clinics and health facilities under the MOH were affected and closed due to the floods. We have not received an estimate of the loss, but we have moved to repair the damaged facilities, so that clinics can be reopened immediately,“ he told reporters when inspecting three health clinics affected by the floods in the Hulu Langat area here today.

They are KK Hulu Langat Batu 14, Klinik Desa Dusun Tua dan Klinik Desa Batu 18.

KK Hulu Langat was previously closed for a week and has now reopened, while the two other clinics are still closed for repair work, and expected to reopen by next week.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Azmi said the MOH was ready to deal with water-borne infectious diseases such as leptospirosis and skin diseases that usually occurred during the flood season.

“Although we have not received any reports of such diseases reaching a critical level, we have supplied health facilities in the affected areas with the required medication,“ he said. - Bernama