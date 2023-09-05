MOH facilities prepared to face Southwest Monsoon, El Nino

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) has made thorough preparations at all its facilities in the states and the federal level to face the effects of the Southwest Monsoon and the El Nino phenomenon, said its minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

She said the ministry is equipped with the facilities to provide the best treatment to victims.

“Like El Nino, it causes significant heat changes in this country. Those having symptoms related to high temperature, we advise them to come to the hospital and see a doctor for immediate treatment,“ she told reporters when met at a Hari Raya open house hosted by the Malaysian Organisation of Pharmaceutical Industries (MOPI) here today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to start on May 15 and continue until September. it will cause lower rainfall to occur in most places during that period.

Several international meteorological agencies have predicted that El Nino will begin in mid-2023 to early 2024 and many countries have taken precautions to prevent the adverse effects of the phenomenon.

In another development, Dr Zaliha said the ministry would improve cooperation with pharmaceutical industry players in the country in various fields, including information sharing.

“We are discussing cooperation in terms of data sharing and collaboration,“ she said. -Bernama