PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry detected nine new clusters for the week of Aug 13 to 18, with five involving education, The Star Online reports.

The education clusters were detected in Selangor, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

These included the Jalan Rektor Nilai 2 Cluster in Seremban with 38 positive cases to date.

Overall, a total of 7,060 clusters were detected since Covid-19 hit the nation more than two years ago, with 32 clusters still active, Bernama reported.