MOH introduces visually impaired-friendly medicine labels

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has introduced the visually impaired-friendly medicine labels in Braille as an initiative to assist people with visual impairment in keeping track of their medicines.

Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the labels were created to make it easier for the visually impaired to get quick and accurate information about medicines and prescriptions for them.

“The Braille labels of the medicines given to visually impaired patients will let them know the dosage such as two pills, three times a day.

“The labels will also have indications of the use of the medicine, either for fever, cough or flu,” she said in her New Year’s message for the MOH staff here today.

Dr Zaliha said this initiative would be implemented in 250 public health clinics nationwide that will benefit 55,000 visually impaired persons.

She said the initiative was also an extension of the Know Your Medicines programme in support of Malaysia’s Patient Safety Goals 2.0 under Medicines Safety: Medication Without Harm.

According to her, Malaysia is among the earliest countries in Asia to introduce visually impaired-friendly medicine labels, which also reflects the government’s seriousness and concern to ensure that the visually impaired have the right to receive accurate information about medicines and prescriptions for them.

Implementation of the initiative can also improve the country’s image on the international stage in line with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and Persons with Disabilities Act 2008, she added. - Bernama