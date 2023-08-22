MOH, KPKT collaborate to improve asset capacity, service delivery

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), an agency under the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT), entered into a strategic collaboration as a step to improve asset capacity and quality of service delivery.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strategic Cooperation in Health and Fire services was signed between KPKT secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib and MOH deputy secretary-general (Finance) Datuk Seri Norazman Ayob here today.

Present to witness the signing were KPKT Minister Nga Kor Ming and Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Dr Zaliha said the collaboration will allow the MOH to use JBPM assets as well as share experience, expertise and medical training.

“It is also to improve cooperation in the transfer of patients and medical teams to hospitals or health facilities throughout the country, especially in Peninsular Malaysia,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Nga said it was important to enhance cooperation between the MOH and JBPM, given that public health and fire services are important in determining the well-being of the community.

“Under this MoU, MOH will be able to provide emergency training to fire personnel and JBPM will cooperate and share their firefighting experience with MoH staff,“ he said.

According to Nga, MOH-JBPM collaboration had started since 2016 through the Blue Ocean Strategy approach where an exchange letter was signed for the cooperation of pre-hospital care and ambulance services.

Through the collaboration, the Advance First Responder Training (Basic Course) was conducted by the MOH to train fire personnel until they are certified to join the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) Team. -Bernama