MOH launches probe on 18 AEFI cases at Kajang prison

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) has verified a letter from the Kajang Prison regarding 18 cases of serious adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) reported among COVID-19 vaccine recipients under the Kajang Prison Vaccination Programme that went viral on social media.

NPRA director-general Dr Roshayati Mohamad Sani in a statement today said the AEFI report was classified as serious involving fatalities that are under investigation.

“Investigations are also being carried out by the Hulu Langat District Health Office and the Selangor State Health Department to get detailed information.

“The investigation report will be presented for evaluation by the COVID-19 Vaccine Special Pharmacovigilance Committee (JFK) to confirm the causality or relations between the vaccine and the reported cases of adverse effects,“ she said.

She said the Ministry of Health (MOH) through NPRA was continuously monitoring the safety of all vaccines including the COVID-19 vaccines through AEFI reports.

The ministry will inform the public on the current status of these reports from time to time. - Bernama