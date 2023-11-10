MOH launches survey on GEG policy

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (KKM) has launched a survey to gather feedback and views from all Malaysians on the Generational End Game (GEG) initiative, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The survey is open to all Malaysians who can participate through the MySejahtera app starting today.

The survey covers a range of topics including the public’s views on the health risks of smoking, the GEG provisions, and the Control of Tobacco Products for Public Health Bill 2023.

“I encourage all Malaysians to take a few minutes to complete the survey. Everyone needs to play a role and support the government’s efforts in presenting this Bill and the GEG provision by voicing their rights through this survey as well as the available media channels,” she said in a statement today.

The Bill is aimed at ensuring comprehensive regulation on all types of smoking products including electronic cigarettes and vape as the existing Control of Tobacco Products Regulations (CTPR) 2004 only regulate tobacco-based smoking products. -Bernama