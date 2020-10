KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has mobilised two Medical Laboratory Technologists (MLTs) and radiographers from Peninsular Malaysia to a hospital in Sabah.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all of them were sent to Sabah on Friday aboard the Royal Malaysian Air Force Charlie aircraft.

“They are staff from several MOH institutions and hospitals, namely the Medical Research Institute (IMR), Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital, Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru, Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital, Putrajaya Hospital, National Cancer Institute, and Kuala Lumpur Hospital,“ he said in a recent post on his Facebook account yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said all the frontline staff were assigned to the Tawau Hospital, Semporna Hospital and Lahad Datu Hospital as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously between Oct 3 and 5, five MLTs from the National Blood Centre, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Penang Hospital, Sarawak General Hospital and Ampang Hospital were mobilised to the state.-Bernama