MOH, Mosti to develop more medical technologies in preparation for endemic phase

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue working closely with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) to develop more medical technologies as the country heads towards the endemic phase of Covid-19.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said more medical devices could be developed through the MOH-Mosti cooperation, including the latest tool for close contact detection that can be used in the country.

“More medical technologies and devices should be developed in the phases to come, especially when we enter the endemic phase and MOH really needs the cooperation from Mosti,” he told a press conference after the handing over of duties ceremony for Health and Mosti ministers here, today.

Khairy swapped ministries with Mosti Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba under the new Cabinet announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Aug 27.

On Sept 1, Khairy was reported as saying that Malaysia is expected to enter the endemic phase of Covid-19 in October in line with the government’s target to have at least 80 per cent of the adult population in the country fully vaccinated by October.

Meanwhile, Khairy said the MOH will give its full support to the task to produce Malaysia’s first Covid-19 vaccine entrusted to Mosti.

“The Prime Minister has given Mosti a heavy task to produce a Covid-19 vaccine, the first human vaccine in Malaysia. This is very important because if the need arises in the future, we will not have to enter into deals with other countries,” he said.

Ismail Sabri had on Aug 28 announced that Mosti will be focusing on research and development (R&D) to produce a Covid-19 vaccine, while all programmes relating to Covid-19 vaccination and public health strategy will be handled by MOH.

