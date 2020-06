PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is considering to make Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory once it is found, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham.

However, he said the ministry would first have to conduct a study on the side effects and effectiveness of the vaccine before making any decision on the matter.

“There is a study on it but the race to find the Covid-19 vaccine is still underway,” he told the daily press conference on Covid-19 here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said MOH was also in the midst of conducting a research on the immune response against the Covid-19 virus.

He said the ministry had detected that there were some asymptomatic Covid-19 patients who had built up antibodies against the virus. - Bernama