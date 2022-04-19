MOH never endorsed substitute product to treat diabetes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has never endorsed any product or food that can replace medicines including insulin to treat diabetes and control blood sugar levels.

This was following the action of a Facebook page, “Myspringshop-US” which claimed that they were selling a tea product that has been certified by the MOH.

The page was also found using edited photographs aimed at misleading the public, MOH said in a statement on its official Facebook page today.

As such, MOH advised the public not to be easily deceived and influenced by claims made by any party using information or statement that had not been verified. — Bernama