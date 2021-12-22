MOH opens field operation centre in Taman Sri Muda

SHAH ALAM: The Health Ministry’s (MOH) Field Operations Center in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, which was opened since Monday and equipped with 10 beds, as well as emergency specialists, is able to provide treatment to 50 patients a day.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the operations centre was the first to be opened by the ministry as proposed by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin following his visit to the area last Sunday.

“This operations centre functions like a mini-emergency room at the field. This is important for us to give the best service,” he told reporters after visiting Taman Sri Muda today.

He said the centre would treat mild cases and supply medicine to residents who ran out of medicine so that they would not have to go to the hospital for the supply.

“Only cases that need intensive treatment or haemorrhaging, as well as severe cases will be brought to the hospital, but we will give early treatment first here (at the centre),“ he said, adding that the centre would operate 24 hours a day until the closure of the flood relief centres in the area.

He said three more field operations centres would be opened at the flood-affected areas in Selangor.

Apart from that, Dr Noor Hisham said, MOH would work with private hospitals involved in providing aid to flood victims.

“Our concern now is the aftermath of the floods because of the possibility of the spread of infectious diseases such as rat urine, diarrhea and food poisoning,“ he added.

As such, he advised flood victims to maintain cleanliness as well as continue to adhere to standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. — Bernama