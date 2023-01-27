MOH opens up more permanent positions for dentists, pharmacists

KUALA LUMPUR: Dental officers and pharmacists hired on contract in 2016 and 2017 can apply for permanent posts through the Public Services Commission Employment Registration System (SPA9 System) from Jan 30 to Feb 12, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“A total of 242 dental officers and 321 pharmacists appointed on contract in 2016 and 2017 are eligible to apply for the permanent posts offered.

“The contract officers are advised to visit the Public Services Commission portal to register or update their application information in the SPA9 system,” the ministry said in a statement today.

MoH hopes that contract dentists and pharmacists hired in 2016 and 2017 will be able to make the necessary preparations for the recruitment. - Bernama