MOH: Over 17 million of Malaysia’s population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 17,653,079 individuals or 54.1 per cent of Malaysia’s population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of yesterday (Sept 14).

The Ministry of Health, through https://covidnow.moh.gov.my, said that 66.3 per cent or 21,649,228 individuals have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As for the daily vaccination, a total of 243,971 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, bringing the total doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 39,234,306.

Meanwhile, as of 11.59pm yesterday (Sept 14), a total of 104 actual deaths of Covid-19 were recorded within 24 hours, together with 359 backlog deaths.

The latest development brings the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Malaysia to 21,587.

-Bernama