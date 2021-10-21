MOH: Over RM8 mln spent on Covid-19 patient body management as of Sept 10

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has spent RM8.128 million on the procurement of medical equipment, especially for the management of bodies related to Covid-19 deaths, at the forensic departments of its hospitals nationwide, from last year to Sept 10.

Its Deputy Minister II, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix), said that of the total, RM6.5 million was spent on the storage of bodies of Covid-19 patients at hospitals.

“In 2020, we spent about RM898,000, and this year, so far, it is RM7.2 million,” he said in a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara, here, today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Juhanis Abd Aziz on the amount of special allowance for healthcare personnel that had been spent, as well as the allocation amount spent for storage of Covid-19-related bodies at hospitals.

Earlier, Aaron said that the rate of special Covid-19 allowances for frontliners, doctors and healthcare personnel from various categories involved in the management of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, had been increased from RM400 to RM600 per month.

“In total, until Sept 30, 2021, the MOH has spent a total of RM916 million for the payment of special allowances to MOH staff, involving about 1.7 million claims.

“This special allowance is also given to civil servants involved in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), which has also been increased to RM600 per month,” he added.

-Bernama