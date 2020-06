PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) plans to increase the number of nurseries in government hospitals to 146, from the current 112, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

At the same time, he said the MoH also planned to introduce two shifts for the childcare service to meet the needs of frontline staff, who were also working in shifts.

“We will provide special space at nurseries in hospitals, and if the hospitals do not have enough space, we advise the (external) childcare centre operators to give priority to MOH staff to place their children at the nursery,“ he told a Covid-19 daily media conference, here today.

Dr Noor Hisham stressed that nurseries involved must comply with the set Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) including having limited interaction among the children and having only one teacher assigned to a particular group.

“Tomorrow, the MOH will present the refined SOP to the National Security Council,“ he added. - Bernama