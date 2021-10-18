KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) plans to meet with anti-vaccine groups to provide them with facts and information on the Covid-19 vaccine, based on authentic clinical studies, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (pix) said he could help arrange the meeting which would also involve Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“I would like to suggest that these groups meet us. We can have a talk about it (vaccination).

“Do not spread fake news (about the Covid-19 vaccine) as they (those who spread fake news) may end up facing action from KKMM (the Communications and Multimedia Ministry),” he said during the during a question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to a question from Senator Dr Wan Martina Wan Yusoff on the government’s action against anti-vaxxers who had among others exploited data on the COVIDNOW portal to influence others against taking the vaccine.

Dr Noor Azmi was of the view that the groups had not been given a clear explanation on the Covid-19 vaccine, adding that the decision to carry out the vaccination programme was made aftar taking into account the results of studies that were conducted either locally or abroad.

He said the MOH had previously stated that vaccination was not a cure against Covid-19 but it could help boost the immune system to fight the virus.

On the inoculation of Covid-19 booster shots, he said there were studies that showed immunity against the virus might wane six months after receiving the vaccine. — Bernama