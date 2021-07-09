MOH probing empty vaccine syringe claim

LARUT: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating a claim that one Covid-19 vaccine recipient was injected with an empty syringe.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the ministry viewed the matter seriously and an in-depth investigation would be carried out because issues or problems related to vaccination were not something that could be taken lightly at this time.

“This is not the time to joke around, I strongly disagree and deeply regret this bad news. Apart from worrying about the increase and spread of the Covid-19 cases, we are also worried about the spread of fake news. We have to verify (tabayyun),“ he told a press conference after visiting the Selama Vaccination Centre today.

A video purportedly showing a man being injected with an empty syringe went viral on social media recently.

The man, who had lodged a police report over the matter, only knew that he was given an empty injection after checking his recording of the vaccination process. — Bernama